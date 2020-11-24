1 suffers life-threatening injuries shooting near church, BPD investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person suffering from life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on First Street South and 18th Avenue South around 5 p.m.

According to BPD, the victim was found in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to UAB hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS