1 suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing near Birmingham CrossPlex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers arrived to the parking lot of a Comfort Inn that is located near the Birmingham CrossPlex in the 2300 block of CrossPlex Blvd.

Officers did take a suspect into custody and the victim was rushed to the hospital. The motive is not known at this time.

