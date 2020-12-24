1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Ensley shooting on Christmas Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Christmas Eve in Ensley.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 2500 block of 24th Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects are in custody at this time. No other information has been released.