1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Ensley shooting on Christmas Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Christmas Eve in Ensley.
According to police, the shooting took place in the 2500 block of 24th Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No suspects are in custody at this time. No other information has been released.
