1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham shooting, suspect in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting after they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday morning.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers responded to a call of a reported assault in the 3300 block of Wenonah Ishkooda Road around 10:30 a.m. It was there authorities discovered a suspect at the door of the residence and a victim inside.

The victim was assaulted and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment on their life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES