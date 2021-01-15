1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham shooting, suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting after they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday morning.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers responded to a call of a reported assault in the 3300 block of Wenonah Ishkooda Road around 10:30 a.m. It was there authorities discovered a suspect at the door of the residence and a victim inside.

The victim was assaulted and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment on their life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.