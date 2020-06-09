1 suffering from life-threatening injuries following shooting on Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.
According to BPD, officers were called to the 3300 block of Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive on reports of a shooting. They found the victim and transported him to UAB Hospital.
No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, according to BPD.
