BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has one person in custody after they allegedly stabbed someone at the Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center Tuesday morning.

According to BPD, the suspect stabbed the victim in the lower back. The victim is now suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both individuals involved lived at the facility, according to authorities.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.