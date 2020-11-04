1 stabbed at Legion Field polling location

Polls are closed in Alabama! Click here for real-time election results .

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed at Legion Field Tuesday evening.

Around 4:25 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to Legion Field on a call of a person stabbed, according to Birminham PD PIO Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

The preliminary investigation suggest an argument occurred amongst two men pertaining to an issue unrelated to voting. The argument escalated resulting in one person being stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left the area before police arrived.