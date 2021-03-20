1 killed in Shelby County shooting, police report

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed in Shelby County just after midnight Saturday morning, according to authorities.

As Saturday begun, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of shots being fired on the 500 block of County Road 203 in Aldrich.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with serious injuries. They attempted to aid the man, but he died at the scene.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 205-669-4181 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as the story develops.