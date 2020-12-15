1 shot, killed in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Fairfax Avenue. Once officers arrived, they found one man shot and killed inside a home.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

