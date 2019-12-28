2 hurt, 1 dead in overnight west Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured in the Ensley community.

Around 3:53 a.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Court R Ensley.

Once officers arrived they found one person unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital. Detectives later received information that the victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Detectives were also advised that another person was transported to a local area hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries, police report. While at the scene of the shooting, officers also encountered a person who was grazed and was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

At this time police do not have any suspects in custody. The identity of the victim will be released once family is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.