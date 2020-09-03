1 sent to trauma center after multi-vehicle crash in Centerpoint

Photo from the scene of the accident. Photo courtesy of Marlon Price.

CENTERPOINT, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has been hospitalized after a two-car accident in Centerpoint Thursday.

According to the Centerpoint Fire Department, one person was sent to the trauma center after being involved in the accident on Center Parkway.

The other driver involved was evaluated in their own car.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

