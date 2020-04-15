1 rescued from Tuscaloosa apartment fire

Timberlane Apartment fire (CBS 42)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An off-duty police officer helped save a resident from a burning apartment fire Tuesday, April 13.

Around 4 p.m., the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an apartment fire in the Timberlane Apartment Complex. Investigator Jones of the Tuscaloosa Police Department was working off-duty in the area and arrived at the scene.

Upon Jones’ arrival, he attempted to remove the resident but the apartment fire was fully engulfed in flames.

Sgt. Gore and Officer Howard arrived at the apartment complex and assisted Jones. The resident was able to crawl to the door opening which allowed officers to remove him safely.

CBS 42 Reporter Tim Reid captured these moments from the scene. *Correction* Aspen Village Apartments and Timberlane Apartments are next door to each other.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and was able to treat the victim for his injuries. Late her was transported to DCH Medical Center where received more treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials have not released the cause of the fire at this time.

