1 person dead after Center Point home catches fire, investigation still ongoing

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (4 p.m.): The Center Point Fire Department has confirmed the person unaccounted for after a Center Point house fire has died.

No other information has been released at this time.

—

ORIGINAL (3 p.m.): One person is still unaccounted for after home in the Grayson Valley area caught fire Thursday.

According to the Center Point Fire Department, the fire started 1:40 p.m.

One person made it out of the fire safely and there is “significant structure damage” to the home. The fire is still under investigation.

CPFD says crews attempted to search the home two separate times for the missing person but were pushed due to fire conditions.

Authorities also say the fire caused two explosions to the home. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

