1 person shot near Popeyes in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting near Popeyes on Messer Airport Highway that injured one person.

Shortly before 4:40 p.m., South Precinct officers responded to Popeyes located at 4020 Messer Airport Highway on a report of a person shot.

Once officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, Birmingham Police reports. The incident is believed to have originally started at the Shell Gas Station nearby.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local area hospital.

There are no further details at this time. Check back for updates.