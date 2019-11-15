1 person in serious condition after Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in serious condition after being in a house fire in Birmingham Friday afternoon.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the person suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital. The fire occurred in the 2700 block of 20th Ave. N.

The fire is now under control, according to BFRS. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

