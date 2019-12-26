1 person hospitalized following Huntsville nightclub stabbing, man charged with assault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Huntsville Police Department says that one person was stabbed at a nightclub early Thursday morning.

According to police, a person was stabbed at Club Forty7 on Jordan Lane and transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville Police arrested Michael Tyrone Wheeler, 28, and charged him with first-degree assault.

Police say the victim is in critical condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS