1 person hospitalized following Huntsville nightclub stabbing, man charged with assault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Huntsville Police Department says that one person was stabbed at a nightclub early Thursday morning.
According to police, a person was stabbed at Club Forty7 on Jordan Lane and transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville Police arrested Michael Tyrone Wheeler, 28, and charged him with first-degree assault.
Police say the victim is in critical condition at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
