1 person hospitalized after east Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in east Birmingham.
Around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to 301 Robison Drive on a call of a person shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Birmingham PD reports.
Police say the victim was shot at a location nearby and went to 301 Robison. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
An investigation is underway.
