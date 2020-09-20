1 person found shot to death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation.
Officers say it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on 72nd Street
North.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a person shot, near the road. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police tell us there are no suspects in custody. If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POST

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page