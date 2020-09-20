1 person found shot to death

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation.

Officers say it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on 72nd Street

North.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a person shot, near the road. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police tell us there are no suspects in custody. If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POST