1 person found shot on I-59 near Tallapoosa Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after Birmingham Police responded to a person shot on I-59 Saturday evening.

At about 8:20 p.m., South Precinct officers were dispatched to I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street on a report of a person shot inside of a vehicle, police report. Officers arrived on the scene and found a passenger inside of a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel transported the victim to UAB Hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Upon further investigation, police believe the initial scene of the shooting is at 1200 Sipsey Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.