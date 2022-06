Aftermath of the accident involving an Amtrak train and car in Birmingham, AL (Photo credit / James Johnston)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving a car and train has left one person dead in Birmingham.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo confirmed one fatality as a result of an Amtrak train and an unidentified car colliding at the 900 block of 17th Street SW. He also reported no injuries on the train and did not identify the deceased person.

This accident is under investigation by BFRS. Stay with CBS 42 as this is developing story.