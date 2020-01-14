1 person dead after fatal traffic accident involving pedestrian in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, one person is dead after an evening single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The incident happened Monday, Jan. 13 at JVC Road in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa police officers responded to the traffic accident around 10:50 p.m. and were informed that the driver of a 2011 Honda Civic was traveling on JVC Road at 45 miles per hour when a pedestrian appeared in front of the vehicle.

The driver told officers that he was not able to react in time and struck the pedestrian, identified as 46-year-old John Grace of Tuscaloosa, with the front end of his Honda Civic. At the time of the accident, the driver immediately stopped and called 911.

When officers arrived to the single-vehicle accident, they found that Grace was unresponsive.

The Tuscaloosa Accident Reconstruction Unit arrived to the scene to conduct an investigation and stated that alcohol appears to not be involved in the accident.

The driver was transported to DCH for treatment of minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

