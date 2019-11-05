1 dead after fatal car crash and fire in Mount Olive community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Monday around 7:53 p.m., deputies responded to a traffic accident on Brookside Road near Woodward Road in the Mount Olive community.

When deputies arrived they discovered a car that appeared to have been traveling southbound but left the roadway, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

Witnesses told deputies they heard the crash and came to the scene but were unable to get the car door open.

The Mount Olive fire department extinguished the fire. First responders found one person in the driver’s seat that did not survive.

The body was released to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

