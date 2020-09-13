We’re learning more information about a deadly shooting in Birmingham.
It happened on 30th avenue north on Saturday.
Police identified 22-year-old Reginald horn as the victim.
Birmingham Police were patrolling the area because the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department alerted them to be on the look out for a vehicle involved in a possible kidnapping.
The officers heard a gunshot and found Horn shot to death outside of a car.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests a woman involved in a romantic relationship with Horn reported she and her sibling were being held against their will, according to police.
Reports say – horn drove them to 30th Avenue North where he got into a fight —- resulting in Horn being shot.
There were persons of interest detained for further questioning, however no arrest have been made.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Latest posts
- 1 man dead in shooting on 30th Avenue North
- Central AL Forecast: Tropical Showers Continue; Sally Strengthening
- Sen. Cruz calls for criminal investigation into Netflix’s ‘Cuties’
- ‘Eat in the Streets’ in Avondale provides businesses much needed boost
- Huntsville police respond to shooting outside Academy Sports + Outdoors