1 man dead in shooting on 30th Avenue North

We’re learning more information about a deadly shooting in Birmingham.

It happened on 30th avenue north on Saturday.

Police identified 22-year-old Reginald horn as the victim.

Birmingham Police were patrolling the area because the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department alerted them to be on the look out for a vehicle involved in a possible kidnapping.

The officers heard a gunshot and found Horn shot to death outside of a car.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests a woman involved in a romantic relationship with Horn reported she and her sibling were being held against their will, according to police.

Reports say – horn drove them to 30th Avenue North where he got into a fight —- resulting in Horn being shot.

There were persons of interest detained for further questioning, however no arrest have been made.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

