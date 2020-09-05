1 dead after shooting outside of Ensley nightclub

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crownclb

Police on the scene at the Crown Club. Photo obtained from Birmingham PD via Twitter video.

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot on 19th Street Ensley early this morning.

According to Birmingham PD, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Crown Club on 19th Street Ensley just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they discovered a man shot in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Mauldin released a video message via Twitter detailing the incident and preliminary investigation.

Birmingham PD believes an altercation led up to the shooting.

The police have three people in custody for questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask if you have more information, call 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page