1 man dead, 1 child hurt in shooting

Wylam, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and a seven year old child is hurt after a shooting last night on Gulfport Street in Wylam.
Police say they were dispatched to the call of the shooting around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.
Officers say the man was suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home and was found unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead.
At last check the child was at Children’s of Alabama with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Birmingham Police Sergeant Rod Mauldin, says no suspects are in custody.
If you have any information contact crimestoppers at 205-254-77-77.
Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to update you.
