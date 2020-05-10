1 man dead, 1 child hurt in shooting

Wylam, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and a seven year old child is hurt after a shooting last night on Gulfport Street in Wylam.

Police say they were dispatched to the call of the shooting around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers say the man was suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home and was found unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead.



At last check the child was at Children’s of Alabama with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.



Birmingham Police Sergeant Rod Mauldin, says no suspects are in custody.



If you have any information contact crimestoppers at 205-254-77-77.

