1 man dead, 1 child hurt in shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wylam, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and a seven year old child is hurt after a shooting last night on Gulfport Street in Wylam.
Police say they were dispatched to the call of the shooting around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers say the man was suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home and was found unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead.


At last check the child was at Children’s of Alabama with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.


Birmingham Police Sergeant Rod Mauldin, says no suspects are in custody.


If you have any information contact crimestoppers at 205-254-77-77.
Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to update you.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES