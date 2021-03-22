1 dead following fatal car race in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a traffic collision that resulted in a woman’s death after cars were reportedly racing down Arkadelphia Road Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Brandy Ballard, 52, of Birmingham.

Around 6:05 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of Arkadelphia Road on report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Ballard, one of the drivers, unresponsive. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced Ballard dead on the scene. Police say Ballard was a passing driver and not affiliated with the racing vehicles when her car was struck.

It was determined the driver who was reportedly racing left the scene of the accident. Police say witnesses watched vehicles racing prior to the accident. It was determined that one of the drivers who was reportedly racing left the scene of the accident.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.