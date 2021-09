IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A vehicle fire along I-459 claimed the life of one individual Tuesday evening.

According to the Irondale Fire Department, the fire occurred on the southbound lanes of the interstate just before the I-20 onramp.

ALGO Traffic reports that the right three lanes are blocked as of 6:15 p.m. Drivers should proceed with caution through the area.

