1 killed in Talladega house fire

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Talladega are investigating a mobile home fire that killed one person Wednesday morning.

According to Talladega Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the fire on reports of someone trapped inside just after 8 a.m. While the fire was being put out, crews discovered a person inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was eventually put out and other law enforcement agencies, including the Talladega Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, were notified. An investigation is now under way into the cause of the fire.

No other information has been released at this time.