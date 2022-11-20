BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment at the complex. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced Patterson dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests there may have been an altercation between family members prior to the shooting. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.