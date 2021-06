JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed in a mobile home fire in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials on the scene, the victim was unable to make it out of the fire in time. The fire was located at Self Lane and Morris Majestic Road in Morris.

Five fire trucks from two separate departments responded to the fire.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.