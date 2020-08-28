1 killed in Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a house fire that took place in Fairfield Friday morning.

At 3:45 a.m., firefighters were alerted to a fully-involved house fire on Grand Oak Circle. During the operation, a body discovered. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

No firefighters were injured.

