1 killed in Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a house fire that took place in Fairfield Friday morning.
At 3:45 a.m., firefighters were alerted to a fully-involved house fire on Grand Oak Circle. During the operation, a body discovered. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
No firefighters were injured.
