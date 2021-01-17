1 killed in east Birmingham shooting, person of interest in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after they found a man dead in a car early Sunday morning.

Timothy Hall, 39 of Birmingham, has been identified as the victim.

Around 2:45 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 200 block of 62nd Street South on a report of a shot spotter alert. Officers arrived on the scene where they located several spent shell casings and blood on the ground, police say.

Officers then canvassed the area and made contact with a community member who stated they had a person of interest on the phone with them who may be connected to the initial shot spotter call.

The community member learned that the person of interest was traveling inside of a vehicle on the eastern side of Birmingham. At about 4:25 a.m., the community member alerted officers they learned the vehicle the person of interest was traveling in was parked at Shell gas station on Eastlake Boulevard.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station where they observed the vehicle abandoned in the parking lot. Officers approached the vehicle where they found Hall lying unresponsive inside of the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the location and pronounced him dead.

The person of interest informed officers that they were at a nearby address in Tarrant, Ala. and wished to speak with the police. Officers took the person of interest into custody near Birmingham Street at Eastlake Boulevard in Tarrant, Ala. free of any incident. The person of interest was transported to the Birmingham Police Headquarters for questioning.