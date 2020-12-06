1 killed in deadly car accident in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed in an accident on Highway 78 Saturday evening.

Around 10 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a wreck on Highway 78 near the intersection of Grandview Drive.

A vehicle traveling south on Highway 78 was struck by another vehicle causing a serious wreck. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived, according to investigators.

The driver of the first vehicle was treated on the scene by paramedics and transported to the hospital where he later died.

The Sheriff’s traffic accident reconstruction team is investigating this offense.