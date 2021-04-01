1 killed in crash involving train in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a train hit the wrecker they were driving in Bessemer Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 4:21 p.m. near Carolina Avenue in Bessemer when a train hit a rollback wrecker. The driver was the only person in the wrecker at the time of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released due to their family having not been notified, as of the time of this story.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.