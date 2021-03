BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An Adamsville man died following a lone car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County.

James Henderson, 76, was killed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the 2013 Lexus ES350 he was driving left the road along I-59 and struck a tree near the 115 mile marker in Jefferson County.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.