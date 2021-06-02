1 killed in Anniston shooting, suspect arrested in Birmingham

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of killing a man Tuesday.

According to APD, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Woodland Avenue. Once at the scene, authorities discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim was then identified as Jerrell Edmonds. An investigation was then conducted by police which led to the discovery of a suspect, Robert Battle.

Battle was located in Birmingham and taken into custody. He is now being held at the Calhoun County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.