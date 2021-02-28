1 killed, firefighter hurt in apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and a firefighter is hurt after an apartment fire in Birmingham Saturday night.

The apartment fire occured on the corner of 33rd Street South and Highland Avenue.

Crews responded to the call around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Three people had to be rescued, but they were not hurt. The firefighter received minors burns, but was not hospitalized. He is currently at home recovering.

The fire was out just after midnight Sunday morning.

The fire is currently under investigation.