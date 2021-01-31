1 killed after deputies find vehicle down an embankment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 27-year-old man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of 15th Street Road in unincorporated Jefferson County, near Hueytown, to investigate a reported single-vehicle accident.

Deputies believe the 2013 Kia Soul left the roadway sometime around 10:30 P.M. The vehicle struck a utility pole and traveled down an embankment before it came to rest against a tree.

Once deputies were able to look inside they vehicle, they found the 27-year-old man dead. At this time, his name has not been released.