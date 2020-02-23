1 killed, 2 injured in SW Cullman vehicle collision

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman police are investigating a two-vehicle wreck that killed one person and injured two more in the city of Cullman Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Cullman Police Department responded to a vehicle collision on 24th Street SW and Golf Course Road. A driver in a Ford Windstar van and another driver in a GNC Yukon collided at the intersection, according to Sgt. Joey Duncan with Cullman Police.

The driver of the Winstar van was pronounced dead at the scene, police tell CBS 42.The passenger in the vehicle was transported to UAB Hospital.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured during the accident, but a passenger in the vehicle was sent to Cullman Regional for treatment.

At this time, no identities have been released. The accident remains under investigation.