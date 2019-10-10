1 killed, 1 on life support in Chilton County shooting over dog being hit

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man on life support Wednesday night.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting call at the intersection of County Road 813. Once they arrived, they discovered a woman deceased from gunshot wounds and another man critically injured. The man was airlifted to UAB Hospital and is currently on life support.

Authorities arrested Dallas Clint Gray and charged him with murder. CCSO says the incident stemmed from an argument about a dog being hit.

CCSO said they aren’t sure of the two victim’s relationship but that they lived in the same house together.

No other information has been released at this time.

