1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Childersburg event center

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Thursday night.

According to CPD, officers arrived at the Bella Luna Event Center around 11:15 p.m. and discovered the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to UAB Hospital.

The deceased victim was later identified as 22-year-old William Bernard Kendrick and the injured victim was identified as 19-year-old Jaelon L’Shawn Garrett.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known. No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released.