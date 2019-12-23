1 killed, 1 injured in Roosevelt City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in Roosevelt City Monday afternoon that left one person dead and another injured.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 5900 block of Martin Luther Avenue just after 1 p.m. When they arrived, they observed a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAb and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second victim was located with a gunshot wound to the hand. He is expected to survive his injuries and is undergoing treatment at this time.

No suspects are currently in custody.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

