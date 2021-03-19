1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham shooting on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead an another injured Friday afternoon.

According to BPD, an altercation at a store in the 9100 block of Parkway East led to an exchange of gunfire. One person was taken to St. Vincent’s East for treatment on a gunshot wound. Another person was taken to UAB Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

BPD says several cars in the parking lot area were shot into as well but no one other than those involved in the altercation was injured.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.