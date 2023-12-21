JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – One man is injured, and one is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) were dispatched to the 2100 block of Emerald Point Drive in unincorporated Jefferson County to investigate reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the 33-year-old man heard a knock at his apartment door and went to answer. When he opened the door, there was a man with a weapon now standing at his neighbor’s door.

The man with the gun fired a shot, striking the 33-year-old, who retrieved a gun and returned fire.

The 42-year-old male – later identified as Juan Tierney Hall by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office – was struck by the return gunfire and ran from the location. He collapsed in a grassy area nearby.

The 33-year-old then called 911 to report the shooting.

Hall died from his gunshot wounds while at the hospital. The 33-year-old’s injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

The Hoover Police Department responded to the location along with deputies and provided assistance at the scene.

Detectives with the JCSO are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No further information is available at this time.

