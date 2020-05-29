1 injured after being shot in Tarrant, suspects still at large

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening.
According to Tarrant PD, Daniel Jelks was injured the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Birmingham Street. Authorities say it was a drive-by.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
