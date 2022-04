BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is injured following a shooting at a west Birmingham apartment complex Friday night.

According to Cpt. Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, authorities were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest.

Reynolds says that a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was transported to UAB Hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

