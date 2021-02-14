1 injured in west Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday evening that injured one person.
Around 8:25 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Chichester Drive on report of a person shot.
Officers arrived on the scene where they located a person shot, police say. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel transported the victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police have no one in custody.
