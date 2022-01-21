1 injured in Tuscaloosa house fire

Fire fighters responding to a fire on 11st Street in Tuscaloosa. (Courtesy Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was taken to the hospital after a Tuscaloosa house fire early Friday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, fire fighters were called to a house fire on 11st Street at approximately 1:19 a.m. Friday. Heavy fire was showing from the front of the house. Fire officials say there was one resident at the home at the time of the fire, who was able to get out.

The resident was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be injuries that were not life-threatening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

