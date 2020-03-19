1 injured in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left one person injured.
The shooting occurred at the University Downs Apartments. The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
