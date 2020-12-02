1 injured in shooting on Highway 75 near church

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are working a shooting on Highway 75 near Remlap Baptist Church Wednesday evening.
According to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, one person was injured in the shooting. Their condition has not been released.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours as the northbound side is closed.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
